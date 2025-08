Obongi district still without electricity despite power sector changes

Residents of Obongi District have raised concerns about the lack of electricity, a situation that has persisted despite several transformations in the power sector in the West Nile sub-region. Since the shift from the Uganda Electricity Board in 2003 to the West Nile Rural Electrification Company, Obongi District remains unconnected to a single electricity pole, as Rashul Adidi reports… Good afternoon, Rashul.