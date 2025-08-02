Kabarole health workers struggle to diagnose rising non-communicable diseases

The lack of screening machines to detect non-communicable diseases is challenging health workers in Kabarole to diagnose conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure at the health center level. According to Brian Kisembo, the Kabarole District Assistant Health Officer, non-communicable diseases are increasing among the local population in the district, yet machines to screen for such diseases are limited in health facilities.