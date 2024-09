NWSC to connect over one million people in greater Kampala

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation plans to serve an additional one million people in areas such as Kira, Kasangati, and Gayaza Road with its UGX 373 billion project. The project, which starts in November and runs for 30 months, is expected to be completed by 2027. It is funded by the KFW Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, and others.