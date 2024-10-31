NUP vows to appeal High Court ruling on missing supporters

The Opposition National Unity Platform Party has vowed to appeal Tuesday's High Court ruling by Justice Esther Nambayo, dismissing a case regarding the 18 missing party supporters due to a lack of evidence proving that the individuals are in state custody. The judgment has triggered anger among NUP supporters and the families of the missing people, many of whom have resorted to imploring President Museveni to intervene and either find their loved ones or confirm their deaths. The ruling follows affidavits submitted by the Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, in April this year, maintaining that the government and security agencies are unaware of the individual's whereabouts. Earlier today, our reporter, David Ijjo, interacted with one of the NUP lawyers, George Musisi, to determine their next legal move concerning the plight of the missing party supporters.