Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Karamoja gets Shs20 billion EU project to enhance food security
  • 2 National Govt, MPs disagree on life after UCDA
  • 3 National Jinja Hospital puts down part of Shs340m wall for Muslims to access cemetery
  • 4 National Over 150 orphans helpless as funders pull out
  • 5 National Sharing is caring, govt tells Jinja hospital, UMSC on land