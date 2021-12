NUP to challenge Kayunga by-election results

The National Unity Platform party say their candidate in the just concluded Kayunga district by-election, Harriet Nakweede Kafeero, will challenge the out come of the poll result in court, saying their victory was stolen. This after the party accused the electoral commission of failing to issue final tally sheets for the result. However, the electoral commission says, it is within NUP's rights to challenge an electoral petition.