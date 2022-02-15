NUP supporters angry over prolonged detention on remand

A Jailed NUP youth has angrily protested before the General Court Martial for keeping him and 31 others on remand without trial since mid-last year. The 26-year-old Muhydin Kakooza's anger has been triggered by the prosecution's request to have the group further remanded to Kitalya and Kigo prisons respectively on charges of unlawful possession of firearms. Kakooza, a Boda-boda rider from Bweyogerere in Kiira District shouted in court that they were being held for their political beliefs rather than any crimes they could have committed. He asked for their immediate release. Kakooza's lamentations unsettled the court's chairperson Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti, who branded the rider as deranged. The prosecution had just reported that investigations were complete. However, Gen Gutti remanded the accused until the 28th of February when the trial will commence.