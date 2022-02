NUP mobilisers to sue gov’t over torture

Kasese's NUP mobiliser Busindi Samuel Masereka has filed a lawsuit seeking justice for being tortured by the Officers, he says were based at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence in Mbuya, last month. Masereka has sued the Attorney General and former CMI chief Major General Abel Kandiho in his individual capacity, before also asking Court to declare that torture is a crime.