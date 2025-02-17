NUP leaders unable to see Dr. Kizza Besigye at Luzira

National Unity Platform leaders, including President Robert Kyagulanyi, Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, Secretary General David Rubongoya, and others, earlier today arrived at Luzira Prisons to check on Dr. Kizza Besigye. Mr. Kyagulanyi stated that they were unable to see Dr. Besigye, adding that prison authorities informed them that the opposition politician is "very weak and unable to meet them." Here is what the party leader had to say to the media.