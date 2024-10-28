NUP leader says; there’s plan to cheat coffee farmers

The National Unity Platform Party President Robert Kyagulanyi has joined in the rising voices to reject the Coffee Amendment Bill 2024 which seeks to mainstream the Uganda Coffee Development Authority into the mother Agriculture ministry. This comes as parliament last week failed to reach a consensus on how to proceed with the bill, with one group pushing for the suspension of parliamentary rules to allow for immediate debate, while the other remained opposed to the approach.