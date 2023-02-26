Ntungamo District struggles to attract civil servants, affecting local service delivery

Ntungamo District authorities say they are struggling to attract civil servants to fill the vacant positions in local government, which is affecting service delivery in the area. According to Fidelis Kiiza, the Acting Deputy Chief Administrative officer for Ntungamo, the district has on several occasions advertised the position of District Health officer and Anaesthetic officers, but they failed to get them. As if that is not enough, even some civil servants are missing duty, especially health workers. Minister of State for Luwero Alice Kaboyo called for more concerted efforts to resolve this issue.