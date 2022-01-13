Ntinda school sold on the day of re-opening

The Ministry of Education has commenced investigations into the circumstances that led to the closure of East High School in Ntinda Kampala, just four days after reopening. This was after parents and guardians of the private school woke up to a circular that the Board of Directors needed a year to renovate the school before resumption. Some parents now want government to put strict guidelines on the closure of private schools to avoid any inconvenience of the learners, especially those in candidate classes.