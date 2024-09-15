Nsambya Parish celebrates sibling priests' 25 and 50-year Anniversaries

Nsambya Catholic Parish recently celebrated two sibling priests who both marked significant anniversaries: one with 25 years and the other with 50 years in the ministry. Parish Priest Fr. Joseph Ssemanda celebrated 25 years in the priesthood, while his older brother, Fr. Joseph Balikuddembe Kakooza, marked 50 years of celibate life. The joyous event at St. Peter's Catholic Parish Nsambya attracted several priests, including the second vicar general of Kampala Archdeacon Monsignor Gerald Kalumba. The celebration also honored their mother, who was marking her 97th birthday.