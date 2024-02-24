NRM youths launch 'Yellow Youth Movement' pressure group

This week has seen various parts of the ruling NRM party rise up to claim political space following contentions that the Patriotic League of Uganda, a civic organization tied to Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, intends to contest the presidency in 2026. While some parts of the party affiliated with party president Gen. Yoweri Museveni think he should stand again in 2026, others are anxious to see change, a matter that has compelled some to consider changes, even if they are at variance with the ruling party's basic operating procedures. The latest part of the party to claim political space is a group of NRM youths who are launching a pressure group called the Yellow Youth Movement, aimed at reviving what they see as the fading glory of the NRM party.