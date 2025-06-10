NRM youths back Fiona Nakku for National Youth MP seat

NRM youth leaders in the Elgon region have agreed to endorse Fiona Nakku as the National Female Youth MP. During a meeting in Mbale, the youth leaders also called on the government to establish a special fund for young people to support their children. Nakku explained that she would advocate for youths, many of whom are unemployed and facing issues like teenage pregnancies. She aims to increase youth intake in industrial hubs to provide them with skills. This announcement came during a meeting where Mbale city youth leaders from the Elgon region welcomed Nakku's candidacy for Female National Youth MP.