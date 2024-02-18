NRM urges candidate support for Dokolo by-election win

National Resistance Movement party leaders have urged candidates to support the flag bearer to win the Dokolo by-election. This comes as four party members have opted to stand on an independent ticket and two others have accepted to rally behind the flag bearer. This was during the consultation meeting with the NRM candidates held in Dokolo town where Dr. Lalam Grace Atine, Abang Molly Kia, Irene Amongi Ajwika, and Rebecca Arao, who intend to stand as independent candidates. Meanwhile, Lillian Auma Okullu and Judith Ayugi have agreed to support the flag bearer. According to Rosemary Seninde, the Director of Mobilization for the NRM party, the party might lose the election to the opposition if the four members stand on an independent ticket.