NRM legislators seek clarification on Muhoozi Kainerugaba

The first meeting of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus held nearly after a year, has tasked the leadership of the NRM Secretariat to guide the Members on the official party position with regard to the political activities of a senior military officer and First Son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Muhoozi, a son to President Yoweri Museveni has divisively signalled interest in vying for the topmost seat in the land, for which he has held countrywide tours. Understandably, no clarification was offered at this particular meeting but guidance on the same is expected to be offered in the next such meeting. The Spokesperson of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus, Brandon Kintu, confirmed that the matter was raised by Members of the Caucus who were briefed on the Government's performance.