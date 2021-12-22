NRM extends term for special interest groups’ executive committees

The NRM party says that the term of office for executive committees for all structures of special interest groups and special nominated members has been extended for another six months - that is until May of 2022. The extension follows the failure to organize elections because of the covid-19 pandemic. They hope that when the restrictions are lifted, elections to fill more than 2.5 million positions within the party shall be expedited. The party’s Secretary-General Richard Todwong spoke to the press in Kampala.