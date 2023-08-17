NRM EC pushes voting date for Hoima district chairperson

The Electoral Commission of the ruling National Resistance Movement has extended the polling date for the by-election of the Hoima District district chairperson. The party's Electoral Commission chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi, says in a letter that the polls that were supposed to take place on August 25 will now take place on August 28. He says the postponement is intended to enable the candidates to recover time that was lost when the campaigns were suspended, when six candidates boycotted joint rallies citing violence and intimidation