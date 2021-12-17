NRM CANDIDATE ANDREW MUWONGE WINS :NUP candidate Nakweede claims Kayunga by-election was rigged

The electoral commission has declared NRM's Andrew Muwonge the winner of the district chairperson by-election after 15 hours of tallying the results. The declaration came amid severe criticism, with some accusing the EC of rigging the poll against the National Unity Party candidate Harriet Nakwedde Kafeero. Kayunga has 338 polling stations, but many felt it took too long to announce the winner, which caused severe anxiety among the candidates.