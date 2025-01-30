Nominations begin for Kawempe North seat amid controversy

Nominations for the Kawempe North constituency seat have commenced at the party level, with the ruling National Resistance Movement endorsing Faridah Nambi as their candidate from a competitive field of seven. This decision was contested by some aspirants who expressed concerns over the legitimacy of the nomination process, alleging it favored individual interests. Meanwhile, the National Unity Platform (NUP) also began its selection today, with only two aspirants expressing interest, and one receiving the nomination. David Ijjo has the details.