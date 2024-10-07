NIRA starts national identification registration in schools and markets

The National Identification and Registration Authority has started moving to local communities including schools, places of worship, and markets to capture details of Ugandans who have never been registered to get national identity cards. The exercise started at Kitante Hill School, Kampala with the registration of students aged 16 years and above in the national register. Kampala District Registration officer God Kakyegyema says the countrywide registration exercise will end on 23rd November.