Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Priest murder case: State asks for more time to complete investigations
  • 2 National Long-serving NRM boss’ decision to quit party politics ignites fear among supporters
  • 3 National Buyende single mothers plant 11,000 trees in memory of raped, injured colleagues
  • 4 National Degree policy forces more teachers into early retirement
  • 5 World 'God save the Tsar!': Putin hailed in Russia on 72nd birthday