NIGHT ECONOMY: Health PS asks Ugandans to maintain SOPs

The Permanent Secretary to the ministry of health Diana Atwiine has warned Ugandans especially those excited about the reopening of the night economy on 24th January, to be mindful of the danger in the spread of COVID-19 and has urged them to maintain a high grip on the standard operating procedures. She was speaking at the launch of the Uganda Breweries raising the bar campaign initiative, part of Diageo’s new global programme to support bars and welcome customers back following the COVID-19 pandemic.