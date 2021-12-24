Ngora cattle market traders say buyers have not turned up

Cattle sellers in Ngora market have decried on the loss made at Christmas eve. These flocked Ngora market with hope of earning amid the festival season, but unlike the previous years, traders in the market say that potential buyers have been scarce. The situation forced these traders to droop prices of cattle from the normal range of between UGX 1.7 Million and UGX 2 million to around UGX 1.2 million, but this was not enough to attract buyers.