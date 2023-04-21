Newly passed out UPDF officers warned against corruption

The army has vowed to stamp out corruption in its ranks as part of efforts to protect the country's moral fabric. While presiding over the pass-out ceremony of 317 officers at the Non-Commissioned academy in Jinja Main barracks, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu the Deputy Chief of Defense Forces observed that corruption is now one of the biggest challenges that the country is facing and must be met with concerted effort. Elwelu points out that the army can play a role in combating this vice by ensuring that none of its officers engages in corruption.