New action called to end violence against children

Currently, physical violence is one of the most reported forms of violence. For instance last year, 27 per cent of all cases reported to the Uganda Child Helpline involved physical violence. Up to 66 per cent of all children interviewed reported an increase in emotional and physical violence from their parents, guardians or teachers. Consequently, a consortium of six child rights organisations is on a behavioural change campaign, aimed at reducing violence against children.