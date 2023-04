NEMA to crack down on littering motorists

The National Environment Management Authority NEMA is set to arrest and charge motorists and passengers who litter the streets with rubbish, starting tomorrow. However, the Executive Director of NEMA Dr Barirega Akankwasah says private cars will not be stopped unless the occupants litter the streets. However public transport vehicles like Taxis, Buses and coasters have been given a grace period of one month to install dustbins.