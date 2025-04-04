NEMA reaffirms commitment to fighting environmental degradation

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has pledged to continue its efforts to combat environmental degradation, deforestation, and industrial pollution. NEMA's Executive Director, Dr. Akankwasah Barirega, made the statement during the inauguration of the authority’s 9th board, which will be chaired by Prof. James Okot Okumu. Last year, NEMA evicted hundreds of households and businesses from Lubigi Swamp near Kampala, drawing mixed reactions.