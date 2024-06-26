NEMA: construction in Kaazi wetland suspended

The Executive Director of the National Environment Management Authority, Akankwasah Barirege, says they suspended construction of a marina and a hotel on a contested piece of land at Kaazi, near Busabala in Wakiso District. The land reportedly belongs to the Uganda Scouts Association. NEMA says the works were suspended because the owners of the hotel have not been issued a certificate of Environmental Impact Assessment, among other requirements. MPs on the Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises want a halt of all activities on the land until NEMA’s investigations are over. They were interfacing with NEMA officials to understand its operations, especially the ongoing eviction of people from wetlands.