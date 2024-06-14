NEMA asks police to remove post as encroachers are evicted

The Police have confirmed receiving a letter from National Environment Management Authority, NEMA instructing them to vacate Lubigi wetland in Kampala. According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the police deputy spokesperson for the Kampala Metropolitan area, the decision to leave the wetland should come from the Inspector General of Police since his office was notified before the residents of Nansana contributed to the construction of the police post to fight crime in the area.