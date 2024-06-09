Nebbi diocese caps Namugongo festivities with unity call

Christians have been urged to be patriotic and play an active role in the protection of Uganda’s environment against the adverse effects of climate change. The incoming Archbishop of Gulu diocese, Raphael Wokorach has congratulated Nebbi diocese for its successful organization of this year’s Martyrs’ Day fete. The diocese was in charge of organizing the festivities at the catholic shrine, which saw around 2.5 million taking part in the celebrations. Bishop Wokorach's remarks came during a mass organized to see off the Nebbi team.