National forensics university inaugurated in Jinja

The National Forensic Sciences University, the first in Africa has been inaugurated. Third deputy prime minister Lukia Nakadama officiated at the event representing President Museveni. Also at the inauguration ceremony held at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre Gaddafi Barracks in Jinja was India's External Affairs Minister Dr Subrah-manyan Jaishankar. Nakadama said the government has secured 130 acres of land with a 99-year-old lease for the construction of the permanent campus. The NFSU will provide specialized training in forensics, cyber security, digital forensics, and behavioural and allied sciences.