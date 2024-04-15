Nakaseke teachers’ results released

Nakaseke District Chairperson Ignatius Koomu Kiwanuka has released today the results of tests carried out by teachers, many of whom were drawn from schools where most learners failed their Primary Leaving Exams last year. In a summary of the results, Mathematics was the worst-performing subject, with seven out of nine teachers tested failing to secure 50 percent of the mark. The poorest-performing teacher secured 27 percent of the mark, while the best scored 92 percent.