NAGURU LAND DISPUTE: Developers petition Uganda Land Commission over multiple leases

Investors proposing to develop the Nakawa - Naguru estate have petitioned the Uganda Land Commission over the leasing of land to more than three companies. The Nakawa - Naguru estate land fell vacant after the government terminated Opec Prime Properties Ltd lease in January 2019. However, recent developments show that the same land has been leased to more than one investor. It should be remembered that over 1700 families were evicted from this land in 2011 to pave way for the development of a satellite city.