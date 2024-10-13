Museveni urges blending imported fuel with local ethanol

President Museveni is calling for a law directing all private fuel producers in the country to blend their imported fuel with locally-made ethanol in support of the national energy grid. The president's call came as he visited several industries in Buikwe District yesterday, including the Mehta Group's Sugar Corporation of Uganda Limited, which is marking 100 years this year. President Museveni started his visit at Cable Corporation in Lugazi town before commissioning a 16-megawatt power generation plant established by the Mehta Group of Companies.