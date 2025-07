Museveni returns nomination forms amid tight security in Kampala

Security is tight around the Kampala Central Business District as the NRM Secretariat prepares to receive President Museveni, who is returning his filled-out nomination forms for the position of party chairperson and presidential flag bearer. As a sign of how tense the situation is, police picked up several youths around Nakasero Primary School, and one attempted to flee, leaving several constables breathless.