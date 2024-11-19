Museveni promotes wealth creation in Serere

President Museveni today continued his wealth creation tours in the Teso sub-region to inspect the success of the Parish Development Model programs in Serere. Upon his arrival in Serere, the President inspected Joseph Ijala's home. Ijala, a former taxi conductor, now runs a four-acre model farm, earning substantially from 360 trays of eggs and 350 liters of milk each day. The President then held a public rally where he explained the benefits of the Parish Development Model program, particularly its wealth creation aspects.