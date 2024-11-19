Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National State opposes bail for father accused of defiling stepdaughter
  • 2 National FDC members recount stories of torture after arrest in Kenya
  • 3 National VP Alupo hails Catholic Church for poverty alleviation programmes
  • 4 National Shoe hawker remanded over 'demeaning' Gen Muhoozi
  • 5 National Museveni must answer for November 2020 riots, says Bobi Wine