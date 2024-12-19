Museveni promises to review Bulambuli relocation packages

Leaders from the Bugisu Sub-region have expressed strong concerns regarding the government’s compensation package for landslide survivors who are being relocated to the Bunambutye resettlement camp. In a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni, they raised issues over the insufficient 10 million shillings allocated to each affected family, arguing that it is not enough to rebuild homes or address their other needs. They are calling on the government to assess the full value of the land and property lost and to follow the example set for previous survivors by building houses for them. The leaders also voiced frustration over statements made by State Minister for Disaster Preparedness, Lilian Aber, who warned that leaders opposing the government could face arrest. The leaders are demanding that their voices be heard and their concerns addressed without fear of intimidation. President Museveni acknowledged the concerns and promised to address each of them.