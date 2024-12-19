Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Museveni orders immediate refund of irregularly obtained PDM funds
  • 2 National Kabale council meeting descends into chaos over service commission appointees
  • 3 National Kibuli Muslim faction to hold marathon in memory of Sheikh Muzaata
  • 4 National Uganda's legal education system faces challenges, says Deputy AG
  • 5 National Uganda aims to achieve universal access to safe water by 2030