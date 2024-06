Museveni condemns corruption, foreign influence

President Yoweri Museveni has turned his focus on citizens he accuses of being influenced by foreigners to write bad reports about the government. The President called these dishonest individuals parasites that the government will not tolerate. He says that the traitors are citizens who are promised awards and large sums of money to betray their country. This was contained in his State of the Nation Address delivered in Kampala today.