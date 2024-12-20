Museveni blames Bugisu landslide deaths on leaders, population pressure

President Museveni has blamed the increasing landslides in the Bugisu region on local leaders and growing population pressure. The Head of State noted that, in the past, local leaders disagreed with the government’s directive for people in mudslide-prone areas to relocate. He warned that people should avoid living in high-risk areas, such as cliffs, which are not suitable for settlement. The President made these remarks in Mbale City.