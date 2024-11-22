Mulago Hospital performs second successful kidney transplant surgery this year

Mulago National Referral Hospital has achieved another milestone with its second successful kidney transplant surgery this year. The procedure marks a significant step forward for Uganda's healthcare sector, showcasing the hospital's growing capacity to handle complex medical operations. This accomplishment highlights the expertise of the medical team and the ongoing investment in advanced healthcare infrastructure at the facility. It also brings hope to patients requiring specialized care within the country, reducing reliance on overseas treatment.