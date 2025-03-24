Muhumuza was reportedly abducted on Tuesday last week

Bright Muhumuza, the coordinator of the Opposition National Unity Platform in Ankole region, who was reportedly abducted on Tuesday last week by armed men moving in an unidentified vehicle commonly known as a drone has resurfaced. Muhumuza who addressed journalists in Mbarara on Sunday claims his abductors asked him why he was promoting NUP in western Uganda. Jolly Tukamushaba, the NUP vice president, western region says they are ready to pay the price to promote democracy in Uganda.