Muhoozi's controversial posts: hacked account or suspended?

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has in recent days attracted much attention, both locally and internationally, over his controversial statements on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Some have condemned him, while others, who appear to be his supporters, have always reacted to his posts in a praising manner. However, Balaam Barugahara, the state minister for youth and children affairs and a close ally of Gen. Muhoozi, claims his account was hacked and that the hackers are behind the controversial posts. In the following report, NTV's Daniel Kibet explores whether Gen. Muhoozi's account was hacked or if it was suspended.