Muhammad Ali Aluma appointed as interim secretary general of UMSC

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council UMSC has appointed Mohammad Ali Aluma as interim secretary general for a period of three months as they source for a substantive person to hold the office. This is after Ramathan Mugalu's seven-year tenure expires. UMSC chairperson Dr. Mohammed Lubega revealed that two committees have been set up to oversee Muslim properties across the country and also address disputes among Muslims.