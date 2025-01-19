Mugisha empowers refugees through dance and vocational skills

33-year-old Jean Jacque Mugisha is an urban refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo residing in Nsambya, Kampala. Mugisha has changed the lives of other urban refugees by training them in dance as a way of restoring hope, and peace, and helping them recover from post-war traumatic disorders. Through his initiative, "Peace Group Entertainment," which he started in 2017, he has created many jobs while also providing vocational skills such as hairdressing and craft making, among others. As he narrates his story to NTV, Mugisha feels overjoyed to have been able to change the lives of others.