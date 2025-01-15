Mpuuga reflects on Ssegirinya funeral and release role

Days after the chaotic funeral of former Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya, Nyendo Mukungwe MP Mathias Mpuuga described what transpired as a day of infamy. He also shed light on his statement made at the burial regarding his role in enabling the release from jail of the late Ssegirinya and his Makindye West counterpart Allan Ssewanyana. This was on the sidelines of an engagement the Democratic Alliance leader had with the leadership of Justice Forum at their head offices in Mengo.