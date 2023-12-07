Mpuuga: Human rights commission should dig deeper this time

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, expresses the Opposition's desire to see the Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, Mariam Wangadya, removed from her office. However, Mpuuga acknowledges that they cannot make this demand, as the Commission must have a Chairperson for it to fulfill its mandate. Mpuuga also discloses that Parliament's decision for the Commission to conduct a new inquiry into the whereabouts of 18 missing persons provides an opportunity for Wangadya to redeem herself.