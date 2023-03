Mps upset that KCCA is losing property to private dealers

Legislators on the committee on commissions, statutory Authorities and State enterprises has shown displeasure with the explanations as to how a city businessman acquired a lease on a KCCA property with intentions to develop it. However, it later emerged that he sold it without even replacing the health centre previously housed in the facility. KCCA says they are now trying to recover the Nkurumah Road property.