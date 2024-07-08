MPs shun signature collection exercise

Members of parliament who are leading the process of collecting signatures intended to cause a motion for a debate to censure four backbench commissioners who shared 1.7 billion as service award have complained about their colleagues who keep evading them whenever they are in their constituencies. The MPs say some lawmakers switch off their known phone numbers as a method of avoiding being contacted. Despite the challenges, the MPS will tomorrow travel to West Nile to hunt for seven signatures that are required to hit the 177 required 177 to move the motion. They have sofa collected 170 signatures. The censure motion targets back bench MPs Mathias Mpuga who received 500 million shillings, Prossy Akakunda, Solomon Sserwany, and Esther Afoyochan who each got 400 million in service award.