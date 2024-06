MPs seek signatures to censure Commissioners

Meanwhile, just 10 more signatures are needed. That's what the MPs collecting signatures to move a motion in the house to call for the censure of four backbench commissioners are looking for. They need at least 177 signatures before the motion is sent to the clerk of parliament. The commissioners are accused of allocating themselves 1.7 billion shillings as a service award in 2022. The petitioners say the notice will be filed at the end of this week.