MPs remanded, now await trial in the high court

The Anti-Corruption Court has committed the two detained Members of Parliament charged with corruption to the High Court. This effectively took away the opportunity of the two MPs to regain temporary freedom by being released on bail, which will now be determined by the High Court. It is the second time the Lwengo Woman MP Cissy Namujju and Bunyole East MP Yusuf Mutembuli have failed to secure bail. They turned unlucky last week after their sureties were disqualified by the Anti-Corruption Court for failure to produce the necessary documentation for the grant of bail